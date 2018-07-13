Bioscience Cluster hosts annual summit

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Bioscience Cluster will hosts its annual summit on Aug. 15 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center.

The Immunology Summit will feature current research, collaboration and applications in the bioscience industry.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and runs through the afternoon.

Among the speakers will be:

Bruce Levine, Ph.D., who will speak about clinical development, FDA approval and what’s coming next for genetically engineered cellular immunotherapies. Levine is a professor in cancer gene therapy at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

Dr. Harvey Klein, a senior staff member and chief of the Department of Transfusion Medicine at the National Institutes of Health will speak about four decades of work in cellular engineering at the NIH.

Dr. Enkhtsetseg (Enkhee) Purev, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, will speak about clinical applications of cellular therapy.

The summit is offered without charge to participants. Registration can be accomplished here.