Longmont-based Talent firm seeks info on job changes

LONGMONT — A Longmont-based talent-procurement company is seeking information from people who have made the switch from one sector of the workplace — for-profit, nonprofit or government — to another.

The company, interSector Talent, said in a press release that little data is available about those who have successfully made the switch. How did they go about it? What were the biggest challenges? How about lessons learned? Would they do it again? Would they recommend others give it a go?

interSector Talent will compile data from people who are willing to offer their experiences to provide a snapshot of sector switching.

Those who have switched from any sector to any other sector can offer their insights at: https://goo.gl/sWom5M The survey will close on Aug. 15. Findings will begin to be released in September at the Social Enterprise World Forum in Edinburgh, Scotland.

interSector Talent is a division of interSector Partners, L3C founded by Caryn Capriccioso and Rick Zwetsch. It works with nonprofit organizations on strategic planning, board governance, social enterprise development and executive search.