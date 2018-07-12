Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

KromaTiD joins NIST’s gene-editing consortium

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — KromaTiD Inc., a Fort Collins-based biotech company, has joined the National Institute of Standards and Technology Genome Editing Consortium, a newly launched public/private partnership.

The consortium supports the emerging gene-editing market and regulatory-agency needs for standardized measurements of gene edits, editing byproducts and the risks of using genome-editing technologies in research, commercial and therapeutic products.

KromaTiD’s dGH technology is a commercial structural genomic platform that detects random, low-frequency and complex structural variations in batches of gene-edited cells. By directly reading the genomic structure of individual edited cells, dGH provides definitive, quantitative data for on- and off-target structural variation.

Through a cooperative research and development agreement, KromaTiD will transfer dGH technology to laboratories at NIST and other consortium members.

KromaTiD is a spinoff of Colorado State University.


 



