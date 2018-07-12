CanopyBoulder invests $575,000 in follow-on capital

BOULDER — CanopyBoulder, an accelerator and venture fund for ancillary companies to the cannabis industry, has made $575,000 in follow-on investments in several cannabis companies.

At least eight companies that previously went through Canopy’s business accelerator and received an initial $30,000 investment are receiving follow-on capital.

“These follow-on investments demonstrate CanopyBoulder’s commitment to sustaining long-term relationships within our startup community and is a testament to our confidence in the viability of these innovative companies,” Patrick Rea, co-founder and managing director of CanopyBoulder, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the companies by supporting their founders as they move the cannabis industry forward.”

The companies are: