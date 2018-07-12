CanopyBoulder invests $575,000 in follow-on capital

BOULDER — CanopyBoulder, an accelerator and venture fund for ancillary companies to the cannabis industry, has made $575,000 in follow-on investments in several cannabis companies.
At least eight companies that previously went through Canopy’s business accelerator and received an initial $30,000 investment are receiving follow-on capital.
“These follow-on investments demonstrate CanopyBoulder’s commitment to sustaining long-term relationships within our startup community and is a testament to our confidence in the viability of these innovative companies,” Patrick Rea, co-founder and managing director of CanopyBoulder, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the companies by supporting their founders as they move the cannabis industry forward.”
The companies are:
- Andia — a developing backend security protocol that allows a blockchain layer for storage, access control and integrity of biometrics and other sensitive user information.
- BDTNDR — a learning management system with cannabis information for budtenders, allowing for better brand management and education for consumers while also benefiting the bottom lines of brands and dispensaries.
- Best in Grow — provides product sampling and review solutions for brands, dispensaries and budtenders while generating expert review content that changes the way consumers engage with products.
- Deepgreen — artificial intelligence and computer vision technology for agricultural manufacturers, with plug-and-play vision capabilities that brings health diagnosis and other key information to farmers.
- GreenScreens — a digital screen solution for dispensaries, employing digital menu boards to offer education and advertising directly to consumers at point of sale.
- Miele & Co. Events — plans C-level retreats and hosted buyer summits for the cannabis industry
- Sana Packaging — hemp-based plastic packaging solutions for the cannabis industry that is 100 percent plant-based and chemical-free and also child-resistant
- 420Klean — a central distributor of industry-specific cleaning products, supplies and services to cultivators, extractors and dispensaries.
