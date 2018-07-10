Women Who Light the Community winners named

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has announced this year’s recipients of the Women Who Light the Community awards.

The winners are:

Jan Berg, entrepreneur.

Carol Driggs, strategic staffing manager for Colorado at Northrop Grumman.

Connie Minden, co-founder of Ramble on Pearl.

Carmen Ramirez, city of Longmont and Resilience for All.

Cante Zephier, a Niwot High School student, emerging leader.

Kirsten Wilson, producer of the multimedia contemporary theater piece Rocks Karma Arrows.

The award ceremony will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Boulder Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oreg Ave. in Boulder. Cost to attend is $55 for chamber members and $785 for non-members. Tickets are available here.