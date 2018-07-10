Liquid Mechanics leads state brewers at U.S. Open competition

OXFORD, Ohio — Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co. of Lafayette led Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado craft brewers in awards won at the U.S. Open Beer Championships held in Oxford, Ohio, July 9.

Judges from England, Canada and the United States reviewed 6,300 beers in 110 styles to determine the best beers at the competition. Liquid Mechanics placed eighth overall. Grand National Champion honors went to Peticolas Brewing of Dallas; second place to Brink Brewing of Cincinnati; and third went to Black Tooth Brewing of Sheridan, Wyo.

Liquid Mechanics also placed first in the “Most Creative Name” competition for its Beasts of Bourbon label.

Beer style winners from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado were: