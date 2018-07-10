June median home prices in region up in all but one market

LOVELAND — The median price of single-family homes increased from April to June in all but one market in Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley that are tracked by Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information Real Estate Services Inc.

For the second month this year, the median home price in Boulder exceeded $1 million. The lone market to record a decline in median home prices from April to June was Loveland/Berthoud.

The least expensive market in June was Greeley/Evans at $301,000, but it was the first time the median price exceeded $300,000.

In Boulder, the median price in June was $1,104,500, but not as high as April when it reached $1,247,000. There were 72 sales from 167 listings. Average time on market was 56 days, the shortest cycle so far this year.

In the Estes Park area, which includes Allenspark, Meeker Park, Raymond and Riverside, the median price was $520,000 based on 41 sales from 155 listings with an average time on the market of 80 days.

The median sale price during June in Longmont was $435,000, the third-highest price per month this year, with the highest being $448,000 in April. There were 115 sales from 218 listings with an average time on the market of 49 days.

In Fort Collins, the median sale price in June was $420,500, the highest price so far this year. It also was the most active market in the region with 340 sales from 779 listings, but the number of listings was down from 917 for the same month a year ago. Average time on the market was 62 days.

In the Loveland/Berthoud market, the median home price declined from $406,500 in April to $389,557 in June. There were 238 sales from 469 listings with an average time on market of 62 days.

In the Greeley/Evans market, there were 180 sales from 219 listings in June — the most sales and listings in a single month this year.