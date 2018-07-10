Colorado tech group hires Matthews as CEO, president

DENVER — The Colorado Technology Association has hired Frannie Matthews as its president and CEO.

Matthews spent 18 years with IBM, recently serving as the senior location executive for Denver, and has served on the CTA board for more than two years.

“Frannie brings a vision for the future of the Colorado tech community that’s been honed through a career as a leader, mentor and advocate,” David Roberts, CTA’s board chairman, said in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to start shaping CTA’s next chapter with her amid robust growth for our state and our industry.”

Matthews has a passion for helping the next generation, particularly within STEM education, according to the statement.

Matthews has taught high school-level Junior Achievement courses and works with University of Colorado students through the Leeds School of Business Professional Mentoring Program and Professional Selling course. She also mentors a high school student at the IBM-sponsored PTECH program at Skyline High School in Longmont.