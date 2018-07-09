Massachusetts company buys Boulder-based optics firm

BOULDER — Research Electro Optics Inc., a Boulder-based optics company, has been acquired by Excelitas Technologies Corp., a photonics company based in Waltham, Mass. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Research Electro Optics manufactures high-precision optical components, optical thin-film coatings, and optical subassemblies, as well as high-performance HeNe lasers for instrumentation and metrology applications across a wide range of market sectors.

The acquisition will enable the combined company to offer an expanded range of products and capabilities for OEM customers and defense contractors seeking single-source convenience and reliability for high-performance illumination, optical and detection solutions, the company said.

“We are thrilled to welcome REO to the Excelitas family as their products complement Excelitas’ existing optics portfolio quite well,” Excelitas CEO David Nislick said in a prepared statement. “REO provides an extremely capable, high quality optics operation in the United States that we look to grow with further investment as we have done with the former Qioptiq facilities in Europe and Asia.”

REO will continue full optical coatings and laser technologies operations from its facility at 5505 Airport Boulevard in Boulder.

“This is a very exciting time for REO and its employees as the partnership with Excelitas will enable further investment in people, technology and capabilities,” said Paul Kelly, president and CEO of REO. “The opportunities available to REO as a result of the Excelitas global presence will contribute to accelerating growth. Finally, the culture embraced by Excelitas will allow REO employees to continue to thrive in their personal and professional lives.”

REO is the fifth and latest acquisition consummated by Excelitas Technologies since its founding in late 2010, and the first since being acquired by AEA Investors in December 2017. Excelitas employs about 6,000 people in North America, Europe and Asia.