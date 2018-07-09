Innosphere seeks applicants for incubator programs

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere is seeking applicants for its fall entrepreneur programs.

The Fort Collins-based incubator is seeking science and tech companies that are in the startup stages.

The programs will focus on getting the companies ready for investment, working with experienced advisers, exit planning and top-line growth, among other necessary skills.

The application for both the startup and scale-up program is Aug. 15. The cohort begins in September and companies usually stay in the program between 18 to 24 months.

Companies can learn more information and apply at Innosphere’s website.