Closure of Chipotle’s Denver headquarters to slash 399 jobs

DENVER — The closure of the Denver headquarters of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will eliminate 399 jobs in the area.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the company filed a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, June 29. That notice was published on the agency’s website Friday and listed 399 jobs that would be eliminated locally due to the closure of the Denver headquarters.

Chipotle announced in May that it would move its headquarters from Denver to Newport Beach, Calif., with some jobs going to a Chipotle office in Columbus, Ohio.