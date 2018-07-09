Burlywood plans to raise $750,000 in capital

LONGMONT — Burlywood LLC, a technology company specializing in storage, has raised nearly $413,000 in capital.

The Longmont-based company plans to raise a total of $750,000 in an equity and debt offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 5. The date of first sale was June 25. Burlywood did not return a request for more information.

The company, which provides storage technology for data centers, previously raised $1.4 million in September 2017.