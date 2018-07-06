Buchanan to keynote 2018 Northern Colorado Energy Summit

LOVELAND — Ed Buchanan, secretary of state of Wyoming, will deliver the keynote address for the 2018 Northern Colorado Energy Summit Tuesday, July 17.

Buchanan, a lawyer, prosecutor, former member of the Wyoming legislature and former speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives, has spent most of his life in Wyoming. He was raised on a cattle ranch near Torrington.

The secretary of state in Wyoming is the No. 2 position in the executive branch of government in the state because the state does not have a lieutenant governor.

Wyoming has been at the forefront of the nation’s energy policy debate because of its heavy reliance on extraction industries. The state produces coal, uranium, oil and gas, among other minerals. State leaders have also worked to position the state for an energy future including use of new technologies.

Buchanan’s presentation will occur during the lunch at the day-long Energy Summit and will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Energy Summit runs from 9:30 a.m. until 5:20 p.m. Sessions include panel discussions about regulatory issues, the industry’s role in the community and as a supporter of nonprofits, the economic impact of the industry, the impact on infrastructure in the Northern Colorado region, and a look at innovations and technology shaping how the industry does business.

