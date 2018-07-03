Terrapin Care Station to open location in Longmont

LONGMONT — Terrapin Care Station has been granted a retail license to operate in Longmont.

The Boulder-based cannabis company will operate out of 650 20th Ave., in a former flower shop near 20th Avenue and Main Street.

The 3,500-square-foot space is in the process of being renovated and has a tentative opening date for later this fall.

“This application shows that when a company plants local roots and commits to embedding itself within a community, neighbors will welcome you with open arms,” said Chris Woods, founder and owner of Terrapin Care Station, in a prepared statement. “We pledged significant resources to the Longmont community in an expansive community engagement effort. When Terrapin Care Station enters a new city, we like to become a part of that city. We look forward to continued growth with the Longmont community.”

Terrapin Care Station was one of 13 applicants for the space. The company said it plans to commit nearly $100,000 to advocacy and the arts in Longmont. TCS plans to partner with Out Boulder County, Longmont Community Justice Partnership, Centennial State Ballet, Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement and The Reentry Initiative.

Terrapin Care Station operates locations in Boulder, Aurora and Denver, with Longmont being its sixth location.