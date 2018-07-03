Schedule of events set for Longmont Startup Week 

LONGMONT — Longmont Startup Week has unveiled its schedule of events for the week of July 23 to 27 under the theme “Smarter. Together.”

Each day has events starting at 8 a.m. and going until the evening.

The schedule of events is broken up into several tracks: capital, designer, developer, ecosystem, entrepreneurship, founder, growth, health, healthcare, meetups, networking, products, smart cities, women entrepreneurs and other topics.

Panels during the week include:

Latino Founders

Simple Tools to Put Your Business Ideas to the Test

Why Smarter Cities need Startups and Startups need Smarter Cities

Women in Team Leadership Roles is Good for Business

Understanding Market Opportunities with Cultural Demographics

Big Data Techniques: Punch Beyond Your Fighting Weight

Lean Manufacturing

Machine Learning for Startups

Corporate VCs: the Firms, the Myths, the Legends

Finding Hidden Talent: Autistic Talent in the Workplace

The Business of Startups: In Spanish

There will also be other panels, as well as daily yoga, coffee and networking. The event will have a pitch competition and keynote speakers.

All events are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can view the full schedule.