Schedule of events set for Longmont Startup Week 

LONGMONT — Longmont Startup Week has unveiled its schedule of events for the week of July 23 to 27 under the theme “Smarter. Together.”
Each day has events starting at 8 a.m. and going until the evening.
The schedule of events is broken up into several tracks: capital, designer, developer, ecosystem, entrepreneurship, founder, growth, health, healthcare, meetups, networking, products, smart cities, women entrepreneurs and other topics.
Panels during the week include:
- Latino Founders
- Simple Tools to Put Your Business Ideas to the Test
- Why Smarter Cities need Startups and Startups need Smarter Cities
- Women in Team Leadership Roles is Good for Business
- Understanding Market Opportunities with Cultural Demographics
- Big Data Techniques: Punch Beyond Your Fighting Weight
- Lean Manufacturing
- Machine Learning for Startups
- Corporate VCs: the Firms, the Myths, the Legends
- Finding Hidden Talent: Autistic Talent in the Workplace
- The Business of Startups: In Spanish
There will also be other panels, as well as daily yoga, coffee and networking. The event will have a pitch competition and keynote speakers.
All events are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can view the full schedule.
