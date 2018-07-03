Home » Industry News » Entrepreneurs / Small Business

Schedule of events set for Longmont Startup Week 

By Jensen Werley — 

LONGMONT — Longmont Startup Week has unveiled its schedule of events for the week of July 23 to 27 under the theme “Smarter. Together.”

Each day has events starting at 8 a.m. and going until the evening.

The schedule of events is broken up into several tracks: capital, designer, developer, ecosystem, entrepreneurship, founder, growth, health, healthcare, meetups, networking, products, smart cities, women entrepreneurs and other topics.

Panels during the week include:

  • Latino Founders
  • Simple Tools to Put Your Business Ideas to the Test
  • Why Smarter Cities need Startups and Startups need Smarter Cities
  • Women in Team Leadership Roles is Good for Business
  • Understanding Market Opportunities with Cultural Demographics
  • Big Data Techniques: Punch Beyond Your Fighting Weight
  • Lean Manufacturing
  • Machine Learning for Startups
  • Corporate VCs: the Firms, the Myths, the Legends
  • Finding Hidden Talent: Autistic Talent in the Workplace
  • The Business of Startups: In Spanish

There will also be other panels, as well as daily yoga, coffee and networking. The event will have a pitch competition and keynote speakers.

All events are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can view the full schedule.

 


 



