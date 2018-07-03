Bravo! Entrepreneur award winners announced

The winners of the 2018 Bravo! Entrepreneur awards have been determined and will be recognized at a breakfast in their honor on Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland.

Bravo! Entrepreneur is a BizWest event to recognize the spirit of entrepreneurship among business founders and executives in the region. Frequently the recipients of the award have demonstrated a lifetime of success in business. More than 100 individuals and organizations have been recognized with this award since 1998.

Seven people are recognized each year. Three are winners of designated category awards and the remaining four represent entrepreneurial success in the major communities of the Northern Colorado region. All will receive Bobbie Carlyle’s limited edition sculpture Self Made Man, a man carving himself out of stone.

2018 category winners are:

Bravo! Emerging Entrepreneur — Ashley Colpaart, The Food Corridor, Fort Collins.

Bravo! Entrepreneur – Regional Spirit Award — Northern Water, Brad Wind, general manager.

Bravo! Entrepreneur – Lifetime Achievement Award — Steve Anderson, Forney Industries.

2018 Bravo! Entrepreneur Area Awards finalists are:

Bravo! Entrepreneur – Fort Collins — Bonnie Szidon, Ranch-way Feeds. Fort Collins finalists are Amy Prieto, Prieto Battery, and Dr. Don Wells, Associates in Family Medicine.

Bravo! Entrepreneur – Greeley — Chalice Springfield, Sears Real Estate. Greeley finalists are Ronna Rice, Rice’s Honey, and Ken Whitney, Anderson & Whitney.

Bravo! Entrepreneur – Loveland — Terry and Diana Precht, Vergent Products. Loveland finalists are Robert Grieve, Heska Corp., and Brian Peterson, ECI Site Construction Management.

Bravo! Entrepreneur – Outlying Areas — Paul Harter, Aqua-Hot Heating Systems Inc. Outlying area finalists are Leo Hayden, Hayden Outdoors, and Jon Turner, Highland Meadows, Heron Lakes Development LLC, Timnath Ranch.

Tickets for the event are available at early bird pricing of $44.49 and can be purchased online here. The event will start with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 and conclude by 9:30.