N.Y. investors buy Lifetime Athletic Flatirons building in Broomfield

By Doug Storum — 

BROOMFIELD — A group of investors in New York has paid $18 million for the property that houses Life Time Athletic Flatirons, a health club in Broomfield.

Pan Am Equities Inc., using the entity LT Flatiron LLC, bought the property at 300 Summit Blvd. from Minnesota-based Lifetime Inc., which used the entity LF Real Estate Co.  Inc., in the transaction, according to public records.

Lifetime will continue to operate the health club under the sale-leaseback deal that was completed earlier this month.

Pan Am Equities Inc. develops and operates real estate properties. The company provides development, ownership, construction and property-management services.

A Lifetime spokeswoman said as “a normal course of business, Lifetime is always exploring financing options that work to the company’s advantage. …

That includes sale-leaseback deals with real estate investment trusts to keep the company efficient and light on assets. It’s a common financing practice that we utilize.”

Lifetime Fitness in 2017 acquired the former Lakeshore Athletic Club facility for $10.75 million and in December of that year spent $10 million renovating the building. Chicago-based Lakeshore Athletic Clubs built the health club in 2003 for an estimated $26 million.

Life Time operates 138 facilities in 28 states including five in Colorado: Broomfield, Centennial, Parker, Westminster and Colorado Springs.

 


 



