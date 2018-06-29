Fort Collins Club to be acquired by Kansas gym

FORT COLLINS — Fitness club Fort Collins Club is being acquired by Wichita-based Genesis Health Clubs.

Genesis, which acquired Fort Collins-based Miramont Lifestyle Fitness in November, will now have four gyms in Fort Collins and Loveland, as well as locations in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Its fifth Colorado gym, Miramont Central, will close to accommodate the acquisition of the Fort Collins Club. All Miramont Central members will be transferred to Fort Collins Club members, which will provide amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, a cafe and several courts for basketball, racquetball and volleyball, among other offerings. The Fort Collins Club will also have some of its equipment upgraded.

“Genesis Health Clubs typically owns all of our locations, but that wasn’t possible with Miramont Central,” Rodney Steven II, Genesis Health Clubs owner and president, said in a prepared statement. “I knew from the moment we came into Colorado that I wanted more for the members there and now we’re making it happen. Soon they’ll be enjoying dozens of new amenities in a larger, more full-featured facility or just laying by the pool and enjoying the summer.”

Todd Heenan, the co-owner of Fort Collins Club, said he and his partners were ready to take a step back and let someone else run the gym.

“Fortunately, Rodney and the team at Genesis came along, and we can rest easy knowing that they’ll make sure our members get the attention and customer service they deserve,” Heenan said in a prepared statement.

Steven added that moving to Colorado has been a benefit for his company and he’s looking forward to more possibilities in the state.

“Colorado has been one of the best moves this company has ever made,” he said. “The whole state is so fitness-minded; it’s really refreshing. We’d love to be all over Colorado. It’s just a matter of finding the right opportunities. We’re off to a great start; we’ll see what the future holds.”