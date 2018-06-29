Entrepreneur awards include multiple regional winners

DENVER — EY, the global financial firm that operates as Ernst & Young LLP in the United States, has selected the winners of its Entrepreneur Of The Year awards in the Mountain Desert region, which includes Colorado. Multiple winners are based or operate in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Winners announced Thursday night were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

“EY has been recognizing leading entrepreneurs who do things differently for more than three decades,” said Debra von Storch, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year program director in a prepared statement. “We are proud to announce the 2018 winners, who boldly break the mold to create new solutions, innovations and possibilities that redefine how we live, work and play.”

Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado winners and their category of operation include:

MedTech — Dr. Jason Myers, co-founder, CEO & president of ArcherDX, Inc., Boulder. ArcherDX is a biotechnology company that produces genomic sequencing assays and analysis software used in the fight against cancer.

Services — Maureen Hewitt, president & CEO, InnovAge, Denver, a senior living and home care agency with facilities in Northern Colorado including Loveland and Estes Park.

Retail — Bo Sharon, founder & CEO, Lucky’s Market, Niwot. Lucky’s has grocery locations in multiple states with stores in Boulder, Longmont and Fort Collins.

Consumer Products — David Barnett, founder & CEO, PopSockets LLC, Boulder. PopSockets produces millions of cell phone grips and stands that are sold worldwide.

Hospitality — David Birzon, CEO, Snooze an AM Eatery, Denver. Snooze has multiple restaurants in Colorado including Fort Collins and Boulder.

Also named winners in the Mountain Desert region were Ben Wright, CEO of Velocity Global, Denver, and Albert DaCosta, CEO of Paragon 29, Englewood.