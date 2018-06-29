Boulder pregnancy app acquired

BOULDER — iBirth, a Boulder-based pregnancy app, has been acquired by Birthscripts Inc., a virtual-care platform for managing obstetrics.

Combining the two companies is meant to offer a better client experience: iBirth can offer precision prenatal care to its customers, while Babyscripts offers a more engaging and holistic platform for managing pregnancy and postpartum. Combined, the two services will help manage more than 150,000 pregnancies across 20 states.

Through the acquisition, Washington, D.C.-based Babyscripts will now have more capabilities for helping managing postpartum and is able to move into the space more quickly.

iBirth, registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as Lula B LLC, was one of the first pregnancy apps more than eight years ago, serving pregnant women and their partners daily from pregnancy through the first year of postpartum. Babyscripts has spent four years developing a clinically-validated virtual care platform to allow OB/GYNs to provide prenatal care. The platform uses remote monitoring through internet-connected devices and helps doctors identify risks more quickly.

“Babyscripts has always believed that to truly deliver virtual care models, it requires both

engaging the patient and amplifying the care of their providers,” said Babyscripts CEO and co-founder, Anish Sebastian, in a prepared statement. “With iBirth, we found a perfect

blend of the two.”

Through the transaction, the iBirth team will be joining Babyscripts, and the company’s co-founder and CEO, Judith Nowlin, will join Babyscripts as chief growth officer.

“Since iBirth’s inception, we’ve emphasized the whole person approach in our technology, paying special attention to the emotional, psychological and physical aspects of well-being throughout the pregnancy and postpartum experience,” Nowlin said in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to join with Babyscripts to elevate our combined product offering into the single most engaging and powerful provider-delivered virtual care platform for pregnancy and beyond.”