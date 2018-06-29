Banner Health partners with Lyft to offer ridesharing for patients

PHOENIX — Banner Health and rideshare-company Lyft are partnering to offer Lyft as a transportation option for patients seeking medical treatment at two of Banner’s hospitals in Colorado — McKee Medical Center in Loveland and Banner Fort Collins Medical Center in Fort Collins.

The service also will be available to patients seeking treatment at most of Banner Health’s hospitals in Arizona, plus urgent-care sites, centers, clinics and specialty-care locations in Arizona and Colorado, where Lyft operates.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

A Banner Health spokesman said on Thursday that details of the partnership are still being worked out. It unclear at this time whether patients or Banner will be paying for the rides.

“Finding best in class partners to support us in our focus on customer experience is a key part of our strategy,” said Scott Nordlund, chief strategy and growth officer at Phoenix-based Banner Health. “We have an $8 billion health and health-care enterprise focusing on our mission to make health care easier so life can be better. Lyft will be an important piece of what helps us better serve our populations.”

Lyft, based in San Francisco, was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer. The company said it is available to 95 percent of the U.S. population as well as in Ontario, Canada.