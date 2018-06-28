Report: Colorado tourism hit record numbers in 2016

DENVER – Colorado tourism hit record numbers, seeing 82.4 million visitors who spent $19.7 billion and generated $1.2 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2016, according to a report released Thursday by the Colorado Tourism Office.

It’s the sixth-consecutive year Colorado tourism has experienced record growth, with a 37 percent increase in visitation since 2009’s recession.

Colorado’s share of leisure travelers grew from 2.8 percent in 2015 to 3.1 percent in 2016, making Colorado’s market share rank of leisure travel go up from 13th place to ninth place nationally.

“With the full participation of destinations across the state, Colorado has been building a national success story that is breaking records for state and local tax generation and creating new jobs faster than any other industry sector,” Cathy Ritter, director of the Colorado Tourism Office, said in a prepared statement. “By taking our campaign message to an ever more national audience, we are generating travel in every corner of our state, from our cities to our mountains and plains. ”

The report found that of the $19.7 billion spent in 2016, 66 percent of that came from overnight stays in paid accommodations (hotels, motels, rented condos, campgrounds, bed and breakfasts, etc.) Total travel expenditures in the state grew by 2.7 percent from 2015, in line with national growth.

Tax revenue — $1.2 billion on the state and local side — grew 7.3 percent from 2015 and was the equivalent of an additional $216 tax payment for each of Colorado’s 5.56 million residents.

The travel industry supported 165,000 jobs in 2016, increasing by 3.1 percent from 2015 and creating earnings of $5.8 million.

The number of visitors grew 6 percent from the 77.7 million who visited in 2015 to 82.4 million visitors in 2016. There were 37.7 million overnight travelers and 44.7 million day travelers.

The Colorado Tourism Office partnered with Dean Runyan and Associates, which analyzed the economic impact of tourism, and Longwoods International, which measured the number of travelers.

“The rate of tourism growth Colorado has experienced over the past decade is impressive,” Michael Erdman, senior vice president of Longwoods International, said in a prepared statement. “Colorado has been increasing visitation at double the national rate, and has had unchecked, record-setting improvement each year since 2009. Colorado’s amazing growth ranks it among the top 10 states for post-recession recovery in the travel sector.”