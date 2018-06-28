Paddler’s Pub told by county to not serve general public

FORT COLLINS — A popular seasonal pop-up bar operating out of a tent since each summer since 2011 is barred from serving the general public.

Larimer County officials told Paddler’s Pub, operated by the Mountain Whitewater rafting company that it could only serve rafting patrons, reports The Coloradoan.

The bar, created to serve rafters after their trip and the general public, has classed with Larimer officials in the past and has been temporarily shut down before. Paddler’s Pub is in the process of applying for special events permits so it can host concerts and the general public.

The biggest land use code the pub is breaking is lack of plumbing and parking. Paddler’s Pub uses portable bathrooms and has said connecting to city sewer lines about a mile away would cost around $2 million.

Paddler’s Pub had previously gotten permission to open to everyone on May 12 and had been open daily to the general public but then got a code compliance letter listing several violations.

Paddler’s Pub, located at 1329 U.S. 287, said it will remain open daily despite the change.