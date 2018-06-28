Graphics firm’s lawsuit alleges trademark infringement

LONGMONT — A Longmont-based producer of large-format digital graphics is awaiting a response to a trademark-infringement lawsuit it filed earlier this month against a competitor based in Texas.

Circle Graphics Inc. filed the suit on June 12 in U.S. District Court in Denver against Build-a-Sign LLC, a company headquartered in Austin, Texas, but registered as a Delaware corporation.

Circle Graphics is being represented by Giovanni Ruscitti and David Kerr, attorneys at the Boulder-based Berg Hill Greenleaf and Ruscitti law firm.

The lawsuit alleges that Build-A-Sign’s use of sponsored ads and keywords on Google and other websites violates Circle Graphics trademarks, including brand names that Circle Graphics uses to sell canvas prints for signage and wall décor over the Internet. The Build-A-Sign ads and keywords directed visitors to Build-A-Sign’s website.

The amount of monetary damages sought was unspecified in the court filing.

According to the filing, “Defendant is further subject to personal jurisdiction in this judicial district because it sells and advertises its products to Colorado consumers with the full knowledge that it is selling its products to Colorado consumers” through its websites www.easycanvasprints.com and canvasonthecheap.com.”

Attempts to reach Bryan Kranik, chief executive of Build-a-Sign, remained unsuccessful at time of publication.