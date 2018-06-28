Colorado firms recognized for workplace safety

DENVER — Several Colorado companies, including one from Greeley and one from Longmont, were recognized by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment for their outstanding workplace safety records.

Northern Colorado Traffic Control Inc. of Greeley and Sun Construction & Facility Services LLC of Longmont were recognized at an awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Governor’s Executive Residence in Denver.

All of the award recipients were certified by the Division of Workers Compensation’s Premium Cost Containment Program that helps employers establish safety protocols to reduce workplace accidents. Companies certified in the program are eligible for reduced workers compensation premiums if they can prove success in one year of implementing the program.

Additional award recipients included a Bayfield company, Alert Traffic Control Inc., and six companies from the Denver metro area: Corey Electrical Engineering Inc., Diamond Excavating Inc., Ducts Unlimited Mechanical Systems Inc., E&C Precast Concrete Inc., Greiner Electric LLC and Piper Communication Services Inc.