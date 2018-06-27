Loveland City Council approves additional spending for Foundry

LOVELAND — The Loveland City Council voted on Tuesday in favor of spending about $628,000 more to complete Downtown Loveland’s Foundry project.

The developer told the city council that the increase in cost is not due to rising costs of construction — as originally believed — but rather the expanded scope of the project, reports the Reporter-Herald.

The city’s payment will cover amenities that did not appear in the original contract, including a police substation and security system paying for four to five security cameras on each floor of the parking garage. The additional items make up about 70 to 80 percent of the additional funding and the remaining 20 to 30 percent is due to the rising cost of construction.

Brinkman Development, the company behind the project, is paying an additional $680,000 and the Brinkman Metro Districting is paying $529,000. Some of those funds will go to constructing new restrooms and a large video screen.

Funds will also be used for a tank and pumps to remove water from the basement of the parking garage and mechanical costs for air conditioning. The city money will come from the Police Capital Expansion Fee Fund and the General Government Capital Expansion Fee Fund.