Trump administration pushes for more Colorado public land to be used for oil and gas development

ASPEN — Despite pushback from conservation groups, the Trump administration is moving for more public land in Colorado to be used for fossil fuel development, with a plan to sell off access to minerals in just under 45,000 acres near a state park and bird habitat along the upper Colorado River.

Conservation groups have already brought the issue to federal court, reports the Denver Post, saying the federal Bureau of Land Management skipped required environmental reviews for leasing already-drilled areas around De Beque.

In another case in southern Colorado, Huerfano County commissioners are requesting the BLM delay leasing 18,000 acres for oil and gas drilling, a project that includes parcels that touch the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area and come close to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

The push in Colorado by the BLM reflects the national policies under President Donald Trump to use public land to increase oil and gas production.