Boulder teacher selected as LEGO master educator

BOULDER — A Boulder Country Day School teacher has been selected to participate in the first cohort of the U.S. LEGO Education Master Educator program.

Phillip Mayhoffer, a STEM and programming teacher, was one of 110 educators selected for the program, which was designed for educators in early-learning through secondary schools who are using LEGOs for hands-on learning in the classroom.

“Shining a spotlight on the good work of educators and sharing best practices from classrooms across the country are top priorities for LEGO Education,” said Silver McDonald, head of LEGO Education North America, in a prepared statement. “It’s why we’re launching the LEGO Education Master Educator program and eagerly awaiting to welcome and start learning from the first cohort of Master Educators.”

Mayhoffer teaches several after-school LEGO courses, including a combined FIRST LEGO League team of students from Boulder Country Day and the I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder.

“I am super excited about this opportunity,” Mayhoffer said in a prepared statement. “I expect that my participation in the program will enrich the classes I teach at BCD and our FIRST LEGO League teams.”

As part of the program, educators will get access to like-minded teachers, insider news of LEGO Education events and offers and will be able to provide feedback to LEGO on hands-on education solution.