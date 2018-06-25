Small Business Insurance – why investing in commercial insurance is essential

Whether you are a startup or an established business, your business faces potential risks every day.

These risks differ greatly from one industry to another and can often change due to revised regulations.

It is important to ensure your business is properly protected when and if disaster strikes.

Insurance can be complicated. To make the insurance buying process easier, partner with an insurance broker or agent who specializes in commercial insurance. This should be a longer-term relationship with an insurance professional who you trust as your partner and advisor.

When partnering with an insurance broker or agent, the following insurance coverages are recommended to be included in your discussion:

• General Liability

• Property Insurance

• Workers’ Compensation

• Errors and Omissions

• Automobile

• Directors and Officers

• Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI)

• Disability and Health Insurance