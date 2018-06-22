Sunflower Bank announces an expansion of its Business Banking team and client offering in Boulder, Longmont, and Broomfield as part of its commitment to creating possibility and economic growth in its communities. The Business Banking group is integrated into local Commercial Banking teams and delivers specialized service from bankers solely focused on building relationships with small to medium-sized businesses. Through Business Banking, qualified clients benefit from a streamlined approval process created for those seeking loans of $100K-$3MM.

In addition, Business Banking delivers customized support to the healthcare and professional services industries. Sunflower Bank’s healthcare program covers a broad range of specialties including dental, veterinary, and ophthalmology. The healthcare program’s benefits include lower-than-traditional financing rates, strategies for practice acquisition, growth, and succession, and a partnership with the bank’s Treasury Management team to provide cash management services that create revenue cycle and back office efficiencies. Clients also have access to a preferred banking program offering a suite of financial solutions and discounts for their employees.

To find out how Business Banking can help with your unique situation, contact your local team:

Patrick Daly

Market President, Boulder

720-931-5969

Patrick.Daly@SunflowerBank.com

Elaine Shannon

Market President, Broomfield

720-931-5972

Elaine.Shannon@SunflowerBank.com

Don Stroh

Market President, Longmont

303-651-2542

Don.Stroh@SunflowerBank.com

About Us

Sunflower Bank is a regional community bank with approximately $4 billion in assets1 dedicated to building long-term relationships founded on sound principles and trust. We are one of the top five largest banks headquartered in Colorado2. While you can find our locations in Boulder and Longmont, we’ve recently established a commercial lending presence in Broomfield, and have deep local knowledge that extends across the Boulder Valley and into Northern Colorado. We operate as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870, and Guardian Mortgage, working together to serve all your business and personal banking needs.

Visit SunflowerBank.com/Colorado to learn more.

First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

1 – Source: SNL Financial, 3/31/2018.

2 – As of 3/31/2018.