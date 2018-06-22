Area companies recognized as Colorado Companies to Watch

More than 30 companies across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are being recognized as finalists for the Colorado Companies to Watch.

Since 2009, Colorado Companies to Watch has recognized the second-stage companies that are growing in and impacting the state’s communities. Out of 1,000 applications, the award selects 100 finalists and 50 winners.

Sponsored Content

Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company

During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards.



Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business. Read More

This year’s winners will be recognized at the Gala Awards Dinner tonight at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.

The Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado finalists are:

8z Real Estate (Boulder, Louisville).

A-Train Marketing Communications Inc. (Fort Collins).