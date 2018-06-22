Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

Area companies recognized as Colorado Companies to Watch

By Jensen Werley — 

More than 30 companies across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are being recognized as finalists for the Colorado Companies to Watch.

Since 2009, Colorado Companies to Watch has recognized the second-stage companies that are growing in and impacting the state’s communities. Out of 1,000 applications, the award selects 100 finalists and 50 winners.

This year’s winners will be recognized at the Gala Awards Dinner tonight at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.

The Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado finalists are:

  • 8z Real Estate (Boulder, Louisville).
  • A-Train Marketing Communications Inc. (Fort Collins).
  • Altvia Solutions LLC (Broomfield).
  • Arbor Valley (Brighton).
  • ATLAS CPAs & Advisors PLLC (Brighton).
  • Avocet Communications (Longmont).
  • Bitsbox (Boulder).
  • Blue Margin Inc. (Fort Collins).
  • Bonusly (Boulder).
  • Cain Travel (Boulder).
  • CampMinder (Boulder).
  • Cheese Importers (Longmont).
  • Clear Comfort (Boulder).
  • Comptek Technologies LLC (Boulder).
  • Creative Alignments (Boulder).
  • Crunchsters Inc. (Boulder).
  • EarthRoamer (Dacono).
  • Johnson Storage & Moving (Denver, Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins).
  • Katasi, Inc. (Boulder).
  • Mondo Robot (Boulder).
  • Neuworks Mechanical, Inc. (Fort Collins).
  • Ozo Coffee Company (Boulder).
  • Ramblin Jackson (Boulder).
  • Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha (Boulder).
  • SpaceNav (Boulder).
  • Tax Guard (Boulder).
  • The Human Bean of Northern Colorado (Fort Collins, Greeley).
  • Treepod Hanging Habitats / Slackline Industries (Boulder).
  • Ursa Major Technologies (Berthoud).
  • Xero Shoes (Boulder).
  • YouSeeU (Loveland).
  • Zingfit (Boulder).

 


 



