Radar Relay concludes beta test of platform

FORT COLLINS — Radar Relay, a startup that lets cryptocurrency users securely post and exchange their money online, completed the beta test of its platform and is officially launching its product.

Radar Relay is a wallet-to-wallet trading platform for Ethereum-based tokens. During the beta test, the platform had more than 35,000 trades with more than $150 million in trading volume. In response to the test, Radar Relay said in an online blog post it built a specific tool to help with the onboarding process to make it easier to connect a wallet and enable tokens. The company also built an API from the ground up to service automated traders.

Sponsored Content

Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company

During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards.



Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business. Read More

Radar Relay’s beta test started in September last year. In December, the company closed on a $3 million seed round. In May of this year, Radar Relay was one of the several companies that received an Advanced Industries grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.