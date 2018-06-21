Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Berthoud truck stop to open this summer

By BizWest Staff — 

BERTHOUD — Love’s Travel Stop at the Berthoud exit of Interstate 25 will open later this summer.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reported that a spokeswoman for the company that owns the truck stop confirmed that the opening is near. The truck stop will serve both truckers and other motorists with their fuel needs. Food will be supplied to motorists from Taco John’s and Subway restaurants. Tire services also will be available.

 


 



