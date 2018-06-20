Stepping Stones appoints new CEO

LAFAYETTE — Timothy R. Murphy has joined The Stepping Stones Group as chief executive officer.

Stepping Stones is a provider of therapy and education solutions to children with special needs and autism in educational settings. Murphy assumed his new role Monday. Anthony Rintala will serve as president and chief operating officer and report to Murphy.

Stepping Stones is owned by Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild Merchant Banking.

Murphy will focus his efforts on strategic planning and execution, board and investor management, financial performance, merger and acquisition strategies, human capital performance and relations, communications and culture. Rintala will have business development, marketing, recruiting, clinical operations, infrastructure and technology functions under his supervision.

“As our inaugural investment in North America, we believe Tim’s leadership will be catalytic to our future success. We have partnered with Tim for the past decade and know first-hand his differentiated strategic and leadership capabilities,” said Ari Benacerraf, partner at Five Arrows Capital Partners, in a prepared statement.

Murphy has worked for the past 25 years with healthcare companies. Most recently, he served as CEO for Beacon Health Options from 2007 to 2017. Beacon specializes in the management of mental health, substance use and employee assistance programs for individuals dealing with behavioral health challenges with a focus on vulnerable populations.

Murphy also previously worked as secretary of health and human services in Massachusetts under former Gov. Mitt Romney. He worked on the development of the Massachusetts health-care reform law that preceded the national Affordable Care Act.