Fort Collins tech company to triple space

FORT COLLINS — A New York company with a Fort Collins presence will triple its space in Fort Collins in order to meet needs resulting from increased demand for its product.

Persistent Systems LLC announced the expansion Tuesday. Increased demand for its Wave Relay mobile ad hoc networking technology and ancillary services is the cause of the expansion. Wave Relay transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions.

Persistent has increased its space through a lease extension, with build-out of the space to be completed in time for an opening ceremony on Oct. 1. The company is located at 5042 Technology Parkway in Fort Collins.

Adrien Robenhymer, vice president of business development, said the company focuses on government and commercial applications. Federal customers include the intelligence, cyber defense and nuclear protection communities, while commercial customers in agriculture and mining rely on the Wave Relay to network their Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and Machine to Machine (M2M) systems.

The new Fort Collins space will include a systems integration lab, secure meeting and training rooms, custom workspaces, and fully-equipped testing facilities. Persistent is also hiring field support, program management, business development, IT, and sales staff to grow the Colorado office to 60 employees.