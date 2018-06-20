Boulder council delays action on Mapleton site

BOULDER — The Boulder City Council listened until midnight to people interested in the redevelopment of the 311 Mapleton Ave. property, but did not vote on a decision.

Instead, the council delayed action until July 17 when it will meet in a special session.

Sponsored Content

Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company

During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards.



Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business. Read More

According to a report in the Boulder Daily Camera, the council heard from 69 people. The redevelopment of the former medical campus at that site would add nearly 300 senior housing units to the city. Objections include that the project is too big, includes too many units, makes inadequate provisions for open space and more.