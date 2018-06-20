Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Boulder council delays action on Mapleton site

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The Boulder City Council listened until midnight to people interested in the redevelopment of the 311 Mapleton Ave. property, but did not vote on a decision.

Instead, the council delayed action until July 17 when it will meet in a special session.

According to a report in the Boulder Daily Camera, the council heard from 69 people. The redevelopment of the former medical campus at that site would add nearly 300 senior housing units to the city. Objections include that the project is too big, includes too many units, makes inadequate provisions for open space and more.

 


 



