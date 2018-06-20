Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Lafayette council meeting

By BizWest Staff — 

LAFAYETTE — An anti-fracking protest at the Lafayette City Council meeting Tuesday caused the council to prematurely shut down its meeting instead of voting on changes to the city’s oil and gas regulations.

According to a report in the Boulder Daily Camera, the council had already heard testimony about the proposed changes to the city’s regulations. When the attorney who prepared the new rules rose to speak, the crowd shouted him down and joined in chants that disrupted the meeting.


 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>