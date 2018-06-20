Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Lafayette council meeting

LAFAYETTE — An anti-fracking protest at the Lafayette City Council meeting Tuesday caused the council to prematurely shut down its meeting instead of voting on changes to the city’s oil and gas regulations.
According to a report in the Boulder Daily Camera, the council had already heard testimony about the proposed changes to the city’s regulations. When the attorney who prepared the new rules rose to speak, the crowd shouted him down and joined in chants that disrupted the meeting.
Sponsored Content
Elevations Credit Union Opens Its Doors in Midtown Fort Collins
Member-owned not-for-profit Elevations Credit Union has a new branch in Midtown Fort Collins, featuring business bankers, commercial lenders and more.
Leave a Reply