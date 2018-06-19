Denver shuttle company to expand to Portland

DENVER — A Denver company that makes electric shuttles that resemble rickshaws is expanding operations to Portland, Ore.

According to BusinessDen, an online news site, ETukRide is expanding outside of Colorado. The company is making the move because Portland has a growing craft beer scene and is under-served by touring companies.

Sponsored Content

Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company

During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards.



Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business. Read More

The company has been manufacturing and operating in Denver for about four years. It sells the vehicles starting at $20,000 and also operates sightseeing and tours.