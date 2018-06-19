Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Denver shuttle company to expand to Portland

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A Denver company that makes electric shuttles that resemble rickshaws is expanding operations to Portland, Ore.

According to BusinessDen, an online news site, ETukRide is expanding outside of Colorado. The company is making the move because Portland has a growing craft beer scene and is under-served by touring companies.

The company has been manufacturing and operating in Denver for about four years. It sells the vehicles starting at $20,000 and also operates sightseeing and tours.

 


 



