Colorado Sun to rise out of former Post staff members

DENVER — Former employees of the Denver Post will announce this morning at 9 a.m. an effort to use blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to create a new news medium in the state called the Colorado Sun.

A report by National Public Radio and another in the New York Times outlined plans of a entity called Civil Media Co., headed by Matthew Iles, to create 1,000 publications nationwide by the end of the year, starting in Denver.

Denver Post veteran Larry Ryckman will be editor of the Sun and several former Post staff members will populate its ranks.

Civil Media will cover expenses for the entity initially. A Brooklyn-based software company called ConsenSys will create a new cryptocurrency to be named CVL. People who buy CVL tokens will have a say in what Civil Media does, but because ownership will be widely spread, control by a small group will be unlikely, in order to avoid too much influence by any one group.