Salvation Army to close Boulder retail store

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The Salvation Army will close its retail store in Boulder and two other communities, along with its drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Denver.

Denver’s 7 reports that the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center at 4751 Broadway in Denver will suspend operations, Sept. 1. Stores in Boulder, Littleton and Northglenn will close Aug. 1. The Boulder store is located at 1701 33rd St.


 



