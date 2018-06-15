Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Louisville company pays $47.75M for Jacksonville building

By BizWest Staff — 

LOUISVILLE — Arsenault Holdings LLC, a Louisville-based real estate investment company, has acquired the largest warehouse building in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the company purchased the One Imeson Distribution Center from GIV Imeson LLC, based in Chicago, for $47.75 million. GIV Imeson had purchased the property in 2011 for $16.2 million.

The One Imeson building encompasses 1.7 million square feet and includes both distribution and office space.

Arsenault Holdings was formed in 2000, with longtime area real estate investor Marcel Arsenault and Sharon Eshima, listed as managers of the LLC. Arsenault is chairman, CEO and founder of Louisville-based Real Capital Solutions, and Eshima is division president and chief operating officer for Real Capital Solutions.


 



