Harvest of Hope to host fundraiser

BOULDER — Harvest of Hope Pantry, a nonprofit organization that provides free and healthy supplemental food to Boulder residents, is hosting its second annual open house fundraiser, Hops for Hope, on June 23.

Money raised from the event supports the organization’s food service programs providing supplemental food to those with kitchens, as well as those without kitchens who are experiencing homelessness. Hops for Hope will occur between 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 at the Pantry, 2960 Valmont Road. Among those participating: Avery Brewing, BVSD Food Truck, CU Radio 1190 and Le Pops.

Riley Bright, executive director, said in a prepared statement, “Hops for Hope is an opportunity for the community to see our space, learn more about what we do and what our greatest needs are. Collaboration and community are essential ingredients here at the Pantry, and this event is our attempt to share that.”

Tickets can be purchased online for $25. Children under age 16 can participate free.

All tickets include a free meal from the BVSD Food Truck, free beer from Avery Brewing, and the chance to win one of several giveaways.