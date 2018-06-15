First National Bank opens customer-service center in Greeley

GREELEY — First National Bank, a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, has opened a customer-service center in Greeley, initially employing 44 people.

The center is located on the second floor of the bank’s retail branch location at 1701 23rd Ave. in the Cottonwood retail center.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our presence in Greeley and bring some new jobs to the area,” Jerry O’Flanagan, executive vice president of First National’s consumer banking group, said in a prepared statement. “First National also hopes to tap into the region’s growing diversity and increase the number of bilingual customer care employees to more effectively serve our customers.”

O’Flanagan said the center has the potential to expand to 80 employees. Customer-care specialists in Greeley will provide assistance primarily to First National Bank’s credit-card customers. The bank’s First Bankcard division issues more than two million credit cards on behalf of 300 partners and ranks as a Top 15 commercial credit-card issuer.

First National Bank has operated in Greeley since 1994, when it acquired Union Colony Bank. The bank operates 24 retail branch locations along the Front Range, including multiple locations in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland.