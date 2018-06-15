Colorado employment adds more than 7,000 jobs

Colorado employers have added 7,700 nonfarm payroll jobs from April to May for a total of 2,723,400 jobs, according to a new employment report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Private sector payroll jobs increased by 8,400 and government jobs decreased by 700, for a net increase of 7,700.

The unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point from April to May to 2.8 percent. The number of people actively participating in the workforce increased 8,200 over the month to 3,064,200 and the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased by 11,200 to 2,979,200. This caused the number of unemployed to go down 2,900. The Colorado unemployment rate is 2.8 percent, below the U.S. rate of 3.8 percent.