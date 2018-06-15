Agfinity pays $1.1M in equity to member owners

EATON — Agfinity Inc., an Eaton-based agricultural cooperative, has paid $1.1 million in cash equity retirement to its member owners, which adds on to the cash patronage refund of $370,000 that was paid out earlier this year. Checks will be mailed out in June, the company said.

“Agfinity is very strong financially, and we are in a fantastic position for the future because of our member owners who support the cooperative each day,” Keith Amen, chairman of Agfinity’s board of directors, said in a prepared statement.

Sponsored Content

Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company

During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards.



Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business. Read More

Jason Brancel, Agfinity president and CEO, said, “Patronage has built Agfinity into what it is today, and we thank our member owners for continuing to invest in its future, which then in turn, makes a positive economic impact on the communities we serve.”

Agfinity is a locally owned and operated cooperative that was founded in 1905. It operates locations in Eaton, Greeley, Brighton, Henderson, Gilcrest and Mead, with products and services in agronomy, feed, grain (Colorado commodities), energy and retail, including Cenex convenience stores, a tire and car care center and an Ace Hardware store.