NCMC Foundation appoints interim president

GREELEY — The North Colorado Medical Center Foundation has named Kyle Holman as interim president. Chris Kiser, the previous president, vacated the position after seven years in the role.

Holman has been with the NCMC Foundation for six years as the director of major and planned giving.

“I am looking forward to continuing the impactful work of the NCMC Foundation,” Holman said in a prepared statement. “The NCMC Foundation has contributed more than $50 million of health-care philanthropy to the community since 1975. I am honored to continue that legacy as interim president.”

The NCMC Foundation promotes philanthropy to enhance the health and well-being of the people in the region. By making medical care available where it might not be attainable, by strengthening the skills of experts and by providing leading-edge technology, the NCMC Foundation assists Banner Health’s team of caregivers.

Holman can be reached at 970-810-2441 or via e-mail at Kyle.Holman@BannerHealth.com.