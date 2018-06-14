Fastest-growing companies in the Boulder Valley recognized

BROOMFIELD — Datavail Corp., one of the fastest-growing companies in the Boulder/Broomfield region, added $27.8 million in revenue in one year to mark the highest annual dollar growth of any company in BizWest’s Mercury 100 program.

Winners of the annual fastest-growing companies competition were announced Wednesday night in an event at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield.

The Mercury competition recognizes percentage revenue growth over a two-year period, but the Datavail achievement was noteworthy and announced at the conclusion of the event.

Vertiba LLC, which has been purchased by the French firm Publicis.Sapient, scored the highest percentage increase in revenue over two years among the largest companies. It gained 116 percent.

The full list of 100 winners in order of percentage growth over two years can be found here.

The top five finishers in each flight were:

Flight 1 — Revenue above $8 million

Vertiba LLC, with 116 percent growth. Barnes Electrical Contracting Inc. Datavail Corp. Bobo’s Oat Bars SurveyGizmo

Flight 2 — Revenue $3,700,001 to $8 million

Brandzooka, with 1,900 percent growth Xero Shoes Avior Control Technologies Inc. Concept 32/Closet and Storage Concepts DevlopIntelligence LLC

Flight 3 — Revenue $l,300,001 to $3,700,000

Skycastle Construction, with 86 percent growth Ecoscape Environmental Design LLC Rosewood Constructors Inc. Second Phase LLC BlogMutt

Flight 4 — Revenue $600,001 to $1,300,000

Cadence Labs LLC, with 272 percent growth Koglin Group LLC Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co. Greater Western Plumbing Services LLC All County Boulder Property Management

Flight 5 — Revenue up to $600,000

Sanderson Architects LLC, with 126 percent growth Freedom Folding Bikes Summit HR Solutions Gehring & Associates, Architectural Engineers CareFree Travel Associates Inc.

Winners of both the Boulder Valley Mercury program and the Northern Colorado program will be included among the BizWest 500 listings that will be in the July edition of BizWest.