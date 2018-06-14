Home » Industry News » Health Care & Insurance

BizWest updates Boulder Valley Medical Directory online

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — BizWest Media LLC has updated the online version of Boulder Valley MD, a directory of medical facilities and providers practicing in the Boulder Valley. The 2018 directory, initially published in February,  includes more than 1,200 facilities in Boulder and Broomfield counties, along with more than 1,400 providers.

Facilities and physicians are categorized by area of specialty, including contact information, areas of specialty, medical schools, etc.

“Boulder Valley MD represents months of work, and we’re pleased to update it for readers interested in the region’s health-care sector,” said Christopher Wood, publisher and editor. “No other publication includes as much data on the medical scene of the Boulder Valley.”

Copies of Boulder Valley MD are sent to regional subscribers of BizWest, with additional copies distributed at medical clinics, hospitals and other locations in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

A digital edition of Boulder Valley MD is available here.

An Excel spreadsheet of the directory is also available for download at www.bizwest.com.

 


 



