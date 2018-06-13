Ziggi’s Coffee expands to Greeley

GREELEY — Ziggi’s Coffee, a Longmont-based chain of coffee houses, is expanding to Greeley, its 10th location in the state.

The Greeley Tribune reports that Ziggi’s will open in July at 5815 20th St., near Aims Community College. The location will be opened by franchisee Derrek Kaier. Kaier is president of North Metro Ballers, a Broomfield-based nonprofit basketball club.

Ziggi’s has been in an expansion mode. The company opened a location in Erie in May and in October signed a franchise agreement to enter the Arizona market.