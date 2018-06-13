Leadership Northern Colorado to graduate ninth class

FORT COLLINS — Leadership Northern Colorado, a collaborative leadership training program conducted by the chambers of commerce in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley and the community foundations based in Larimer and Weld counties, will graduate its ninth class on June 26.
The graduation ceremony will occur at a breakfast event featuring Dick Foth, author of Known – Finding Deep Friendships in a Shallow World.
Foth is an author, storyteller and popular speaker. He holds a master’s degree from Wheaton College Graduate School and a doctorate from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Ruth, have spent the past 25 years to encourage leaders. In his latest book, Foth explores the digital age and the need for true friendship. “We are designed for real engagement with others — affirmation that goes beyond a simple ‘like’ on social media, for connection over meals, for hope and excitement about the future,” he said in explaining the concept.
The breakfast event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 26 at Windsong Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd, east of Fort Collins. The event provides a way for alumni and the community to reconnect to the program and raise money to provide scholarships to future class participants. Registration is $20 and available at www.FortCollinsChamber.com. Registration includes breakfast and the keynote presentation.
Leadership Northern Colorado is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.
Members of this year’s class are:
- Laura Armstrong, Heart J Center at Sylvan Dale
- Seth Baucke, Bank of Colorado
- Avery Buser, The Group Inc.
- Erika Benti, Colorado State University
- Erik Berlin, Bryan Construction
- Marisa Donegon, city of Fort Collins
- Ryan Dusil, North Front Range MPO
- Bianca Fisher, Greeley Downtown Development Authority
- Erin Frisch, Academy Mortgage Corporation
- James Herman, Radiology Imaging Associates
- Beth Higgins, Poudre School District
- Rebecca Holder-Otte, Banner Health
- Bryce Jacobson, Greeley Tribune
- John Kloster-Prew, Audubon Rockies
- Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center
- Tyler Nichols, Eide Bailly CPAs
- Clay Olson, Transamerica Financial Advisors
- Emily Peddicord, Saunders Heath Construction
- Lee Reiff, Larimer County
- Sarah Rice, Kaiser Permanente
- Sylvia Robinson, TOLMAR, Inc.
- Daniel Roth, Yogasacrificium
- Brian Rowe, town of Windsor
- Joyce Saffel, Columbine Health Systems
- Jared Shamburger, US Bank
- Shelby Sommer, The Brendle Group
- Nicholas Spezza, Front Range Community College
- Derek Strader, Banner Health
- Tara Streeb, Teaching Tree
- Stacey Swanson, Larimer County
- Grace Taylor, UCHealth
- Clint Torczon, State Farm Insurance
