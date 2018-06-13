Leadership Northern Colorado to graduate ninth class

FORT COLLINS — Leadership Northern Colorado, a collaborative leadership training program conducted by the chambers of commerce in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley and the community foundations based in Larimer and Weld counties, will graduate its ninth class on June 26.

The graduation ceremony will occur at a breakfast event featuring Dick Foth, author of Known – Finding Deep Friendships in a Shallow World.

Foth is an author, storyteller and popular speaker. He holds a master’s degree from Wheaton College Graduate School and a doctorate from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Ruth, have spent the past 25 years to encourage leaders. In his latest book, Foth explores the digital age and the need for true friendship. “We are designed for real engagement with others — affirmation that goes beyond a simple ‘like’ on social media, for connection over meals, for hope and excitement about the future,” he said in explaining the concept.

The breakfast event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 26 at Windsong Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd, east of Fort Collins. The event provides a way for alumni and the community to reconnect to the program and raise money to provide scholarships to future class participants. Registration is $20 and available at www.FortCollinsChamber.com. Registration includes breakfast and the keynote presentation.

Leadership Northern Colorado is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.

Members of this year’s class are: